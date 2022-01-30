The City of Sun Prairie sponsored its first ever Frozen Fest Jan. 28-30 throughout Sun Prairie, with the goal to get people ready for Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in downtown’s Cannery Square.
During the official Frozen Fest kick off on Friday night, Mayor Paul Esser told some behind-the-scenes stories about the recently released video featuring the Jimmy the Groundhog mascot and himself.
“So when we recorded that, I had no idea of what they had in mind with it,” Esser said. “And about every other sentence, I had to say ‘prognostication.’ Now you try that a few times. Usually the city clerk puts it in proclamations where you've got to do it in front of all these people and you've got to say prognostication, and that word does not come out easy.”
The Frozen Fest promotional video was completed about three weeks ago — before most of the events were scheduled.
“We had no idea — we had no idea if anybody was going to come and here we are, and we have a nice turnout,” Esser said of the crowd inside the Angell Park Pavilion, which served as the emergency location for the event after the windchill threatened to drop below zero outside in Cannery Square where the kick-off was originally scheduled to take place.
“And this is the first time we have been doing this. So our people that plan this — the Parks and Recreation people — have been upping the ante on this every year, and every year, we get a better program leading up to Groundhog Day,” Esser said.
“You're making it something that's special. And it's special, because we get out of our houses and we come to some place and we spend time with people,” Esser said. “We just plain have fun.”
The kick-off event featured s’more kits, free hot cocoa, kids games, the chance to roast marshmallows in fire pits outside the pavilion, and James the Magician.
“We are so happy to see you and glad you made it out on a chilly, chilly night,” remarked master of ceremonies Bill Baker from 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio. “Just think of those people in Florida right now. They're thinking we're crazy, right? No, that's not the case at all. Hey, this is an amazing weekend. We've got a lot of activities, and it's just going to be a lot of fun.”
Saturday activities included a cardboard sled race at Sheehan Park, an ice sculpting competition at Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie, the Groundhog Open where various downtown eateries and bars hosted miniature golf holes staffed by volunteers from the Sun Prairie Lions Club, and a night skate at Wetmore Park that also featured a Working Draft Beer Garden.
Winners of the ice sculpting contest included:
First place — Caleb Kasper (Sculpture #5-Cardinal Heating);
Second place — Kate Fons (Sculpture #2-Tipsy Cow);
Third place — Ed Kasper (#3-Faded Roots Boutique);
Fourth place — Jimy Dennis (#1-Herzing University); and
Fifth place: Scott Johnson (#4-Forever Yours Jewelry).
Sunday concluded Frozen Fest activities with the morning Hibernation Hustle, a 5K run/walk that began in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square, looped through some east side neighborhoods and concluded back at Cannery Square.
The event is a fundraiser for the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie.
“Let me just say first, thanks for supporting your local Boys and Girls Clubs. We’re really excited about the work that we do in this community,” remarked Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County Executive Director Michael Johnson. He described a college prep program operated by Boys and Girls Club where all high school students had graduated and 87% were going to college.
BGCDC also is raising $35 million to kick off a regional workforce training center. “As of this morning, we’ve already raised $20 million towards that project,” Johnson said. “So thank you all for your support.”
During the holidays, BGCDC walked through Sun Prairie into local restaurants and gave large tips. “I went around all over the city and the county and we were able to bless restaurant workers with $500 tips, $1,000 tips, and there was a there was a waiter here in Sun Prairie at Monk’s who got a $2,000 tip. And so that's the type of impact that we have,” Johnson said.
“We serve 120 kids in our center and growing so I want to sell behalf of Boys and Girls Clubs Dane County, our Chairwoman Joy Matthews our vice chair Dave Endres and our staff,” Johnson added, “thank you so much for the work that you do.”