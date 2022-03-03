The City of Sun Prairie will get $15,334 from a 36-year-old Sun Prairie woman who caused a crash that damaged a Sun Prairie police squad car in August 2020.
The city sued Stephany A. Daubenspeck claiming that her negligence caused more than $19,168 for damage to the vehicle.
The city settled the claim with Daubenspeck’s insurance company in December 2021. The Sun Prairie Star made an public records request to the city to get the settlement details.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 around 10:10 p.m. a Sun Prairie officer was responding to a crash on Highway 151 just north of Reiner Road when Daubenspeck — driving a 2014 Jeep — hit a vehicle that had slowed down for the crash, according to the criminal complaint.
The impact caused that vehicle to hit the unoccupied 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor parked on the left shoulder of the highway.
The police officer wasn’t injured. Daubenspeck, and the driver of the car she hit, were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s report.
Daubenspeck was charged with OWI-first offense with a blood alcohol level greater than .15.
She pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty in April 2021. The court revoked Daubenspeck’s driver’s license for seven months and ordered her to take part in an alcohol assessment and safety plan.
The city filed a lawsuit against Daubenspeck in May 2021 in Dane County Circuit Court, stating that Daubenspeck was negligent in the crash that caused the Sun Prairie police vehicle damage.
A law enforcement investigation found that the Sun Prairie officer acted appropriately in the incident.
The police officer parked the vehicle on the left shoulder of the highway and activated the emergency red and blue lights before he crossed the concrete barrier to assist the injured motorist in the northbound lane of US Highway 151, law enforcement officials reported.
The report found that the officer made a judgment call to get to the victim of the rollover crash faster than it would have taken to turn around at the Reiner Road exit and get on northbound US Highway 151 to the crash scene.