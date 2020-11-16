COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) from offering an expanded — although still different — Ladies Night Out event in 2020.
Instead of cancelling the event completely, the BID is expanding it — to three Thursday nights in December, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
The three Ladies Night Out events will be part of a larger promotional event called Downtown Sun Prairie’s Shop Local for the Holidays beginning with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and ending Dec. 31, according to Sarah Wells, the Event Coordinator/Farmers Market Manager for the City of Sun Prairie.
“We will highlight and promote the businesses that are choosing to be open later those three specific nights for holiday shopping,” Wells wrote in an email sent to area businesses last Friday Nov. 13.
Wells also revealed the expanded event during an interview on the Nov. 13 episode of “Inside Your City” airing now on ksun.tv and on on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13/1013 on TDS Cable) beginning Nov. 17.
Highlights and important parts of the program include:
Participation — Businesses can choose to participate in the event by offering a specific promotion during this timeframe that can be redeemed in-person or online (if you have an online store you would like promoted).
Giveaway Bags — Giveaway bags will be handed out. The bags will be distributed to retailers that will be open the three Thursdays to pass out to customers when they come in to shop.
Businesses donating items for the giveaway bags should drop those items off at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building by Nov. 23.
COVID Precaution — All businesses are following COVID 19 guidelines issued by Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC). Each business/property is expected to monitor capacity limits. Event attendees may need to wait outside if a business has reached its safe capacity. All event attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others.
Deadline — In order to begin promotions on this event, the BID will need to know as soon as possible how individual businesses are planning to participate and what their promotion will be.
Among the planned participants will be the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 115 E. Main St. Although the museum previously announced it is open only on Saturdays 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 28-Jan 2, the museum will now add special hours just for the Ladies Night Out Thursdays Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 2-8 p.m.
The museum is planning a new exhibit on display called “Christmas in 1910,” re-creating a living picture of how great-grandparents may have celebrated Christmas in Sun Prairie. A Christmas tree and unwrapped gifts are in the foreground of a turn-of-the-century living room and dining room — a great backdrop for guests to take family photographs for their own holiday cards.
Businesses with questions should direct them to Wells by phone at 608-515-4862 or via email at swells@cityofsunprairie.com.
