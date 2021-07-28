The City of Sun Prairie will spend its first installment of $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds on air filters, Wetmore Park shelter remodel and plexiglass at city hall.
City officials say they will use the federal funds to help Sun Prairie residents hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the city isn’t done identifying all the projects but eager to start spending the first $1.8 million installment.
“We want to get those resources working as soon as possible,” Oppenheimer said at the July 20 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The 2021 $1.5 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The federal government allows a wide range of uses for the funds, that can help individuals, families and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. The city can also use the money for infrastructure improvement.
The city plans to install air filters at the Sun Prairie Public Library, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, Westside Community Building and the Colonial Club. The project, estimated to cost $133,000, is allowed under the ARPA grant rules, to “help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” city officials say.
The Wetmore Park shelter will also get a redo at an estimated half-million-dollar price tag. The park, city officials say, serves Sun Prairie’s low-income and minority population that has been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.
The city plans to spend $12,000 to install plexiglass in the city hall’s front counter and $57,000 to enclose the second-floor lobby to create a conference room.
Oppenheimer said the city will study the needs of the low-income, minority populations and partner with city non-profits to distribute the funds.
The city expects to hire a social worker for $45,000 to assist in programs and distribution of American Recovery Plan funds. The position could be a limited-term until grant money funds run out or be extended with tax levy funds.
Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes supported the hiring with expectations that the social worker could assist the police department in mental health and substance abuse cases.
The Committee of Whole unanimously gave a preliminary OK to the first round of projects last Tuesday, including the hiring of a grant administrator for an estimated $200,000 three-year contract to help the city stay compliant with the ARPA fund federal regulations.
In Wisconsin, 1,780 municipalities received the first installment of American Recovery Plan Act funds in late June. The Town of Sun Prairie received $128,689, Town of Bristol $206,458 and Town of Burke $179,558, according to Wisconsin Department of Revenue data. Town officials reported that there have been no decisions yet on how to spend the money.
The second payment of ARPA funds will come in 2022, the DOR reports.