The City of Sun Prairie's open book process is a time where property owners may meet with the city's assessing staff to examine their property tax assessment and discuss any valuation concerns.
Many times, issues can be resolved during the Open Book period, eliminating the need to further appeal their assessment before the Board of Review.
The city's Board of Review hearings are a formal process where a property owner can contest an appraised property value. Board of Review hearings are expected to start on Monday, June 7, 2021.
While all residents who have access to phone or internet are encouraged to engage in the Open Book process digitally or by phone, the city is working diligently to ensure safety prior to residents being invited back into city buildings.
Due to COVID-19, the following will apply to Open Book meetings:
• All meetings must be scheduled in advance;
• Meetings will either be virtual or by phone;
• In the case that meetings must be held in person at the request of the resident, the following measures will be taken to limit the spread of COVID-19: Masks or face coverings will be worn by staff and encouraged for community members; physical distancing will be maintained in a space provided by the staff; portable plexiglass shields will be present between resident and staff.
Additional information concerning the open book process, revaluation and how property taxes are calculated can be found on the City of Sun Prairie website at: https://cityofsunprairie.com/1336/Revaluation-FAQs.