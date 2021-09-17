Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) in coordination with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Departments is conducting a community-build playground project at Grandview Park on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 2.
The park build is an opportunity for members of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends and interested community members to be active participants in a park playground renovation project.
These volunteer opportunities provide manpower to help complete a project and save the city valuable Capital Improvement funds, allowing the City of Sun Prairie to complete more projects in a year with the limited funds available.
Citizen involvement in parks projects one of the objectives of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, beyond fund raising and advocacy.
The Sun Prairie Parks Friends and Parks, Recreation and Forestry Departments are looking for additional volunteers to sign up for the project. They are asking for volunteers on Oct. 1 to be over 18 years old to complete playground project.
Volunteers on Oct. 2 can be all ages as they will be helping with surface improvements and landscaping.
Interested community members can sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44aeae29a2fbc52-grandview
More information is available at www.parksfriends.org.