Club Bristol strip club lawyer asks for hearing postponement, cites legal issues

Town of Bristol residents concerned about gunfire and safety issues at the Club Bristol strip club will need to wait another week to learn the club’s fate.
Club Bristol strip club has been granted another postponement of its liquor license review hearing to give its lawyer more time to prepare.
The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 at the Bristol Town Hall.
The Bristol Town Board and residents showed up at the town hall on April 9 ready to go ahead with the hearing but Club Bristol attorney Travis West requested a delay because since being hired 48 hours earlier he hasn’t had time to get open records requests back from the town.
West also raised questions on the validity of the summons sent to Club Bristol and recommended the extra week to allow lawyers to review it.
Lawyers representing the town and the residents agreed to the postponement to avoid getting “mired down” on a legal procedure detail that could end up in court.
The Town Board voted Thursday to postpone the hearing to April 15.
Bristol Town Board Chair Jerry Derr said he was against a further postponement but that is made sense from a legal standpoint. Town board members advised Club Bristol owners and West that they should be “ready to go” at Thursday’s hearing and there would be no more delays.
Residents are calling for the strip club located at the southwest corner of highways N and V to be closed down complaining of three recent gunfire incidents and ongoing safety issues surrounding the business.
Club Bristol Gentlemen’s Club owners Jerry Wood and Rich Bickle said they’ve enhanced safety measures since the gunfire incidents that have included employees escorting patrons out of the parking lot minutes after closing, increased lighting, and even changing the style of music played to discourage crowds management deemed to be causing the disturbances. Driver’s license scanners have also been in use.
West said the club will continue to close early until the hearing process is finished.
