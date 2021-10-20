The City of Sun Prairie announced Peter Krystowiak has been appointed as the new City Assessor.
Krystowiak will serve in the Assessing Department and is responsible for the main duties of preparing, signing, delivering, and defending the annual assessment roll, ensuring that all property located in the city corporate limits is properly assesses at its respective full value, and applying fully accepted assessment methods in compliance with State Statutes and the Wisconsin Assessor’s Manual.
As a city officer position, approval from a governing body is required per state statutes. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer on Oct. 19 explained the interview process and provided a recommendation for the Committee of the Whole’s approval.
Both the city council's Committee of the Whole and the Sun Prairie City Council approved Krystowiak's appointment as City Assessor on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Krystowiak will be stepping into the Sun Prairie City Assessor position with a wealth of experience and knowledge.
He has been with the City of Kenosha’s Assessing office for 25 years. He started there in the position of a Level Two Appraiser for three years before transitioning to Deputy Assessor and remaining in that role for 17 years.
Before ending his time in Kenosha, Krystowiak has served as City Assessor since 2017.
In addition to his professional experience, Krystowiak was a member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Association of Assessing Offices (WAAO) and served as president of the association from 2014 to 2015.
Kystowiak is an alumnus of UW–Milwaukee and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Development.
Current assessing staff include Michael Weymier, who was been contracted from Tyler Technologies as City Assessor since November 2019, and Property Appraisers Scott Krueger and Rachel Woiteshek, who have served in the interim role after the retirement of Debbie Mason.
Krystowiak is looking forward to joining the City Assessing Department team and using his experience in the Sun Prairie community.
"I am eager to bring my 25 years of assessing experience to the growing and exciting community of Sun Prairie,” said Krystowiak. “I look forward to not only value all property in a uniform and transparent manner but also provide quick and understandable answers to all questions from the taxpayers."
For more information on the Assessing Department or questions about assessments, visit online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/151/Assessing.