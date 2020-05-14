Since Monday's launch of the free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center there has been more than 1,650 people taking advantage of the program to see if they have the virus.
Tests are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.
No appointments or pre-registration is necessary for the drive-through testing.
The Wisconsin National Guard takes the specimens which are sent to labs for testing. Public Health Madison & Dane County will notify people of their results in 3-5 days.
The free COVID-19 site was set up as part of Wisconsin's Badger Bounce Back plan to decrease deaths and community spread of the virus.
As of May 14, 499 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Dane County. The COVID-19 has killed 22 and hospitalized 122 in Dane County so far.
Public healthy officials reported 16,246 tests have been completed in Dane County as of Thursday.
Testing is also recommended for food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers, who can't social distance at work.
