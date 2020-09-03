Wisconsin had 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 30, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Daytime highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s at the beginning of this week before cooling to the mid-70s and lower for the weekend. Multiple rain events interrupted fieldwork but brought much needed moisture, particularly to central Wisconsin.
A few reporters observed heavy downpours and localized flooding, with storm totals of three to eight inches reported in isolated areas. Other reporters commented the storms had missed their areas and dry conditions had worsened.
Corn silage chopping and winter wheat planting were under way as the small grain harvest neared completion. Summer vegetable harvesting continued. Apple orchards were beginning to pick early varieties.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 10% very short, 19% short, 65% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 20% short, 68% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn at dough stage or beyond was 88%, over 4 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Corn dented was 45%, 17 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average.
Corn condition rated 80% good to excellent statewide, one percentage point below last week. Corn for silage harvest was 8% complete, 22 days ahead of last year, and 15 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans setting pods was 96%, more than four weeks ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average.
Twenty percent of soybeans were coloring, 12 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 82% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Oats harvested was 94% complete, more than a month ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average.
Potato harvest was reported as 28% complete, 10 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. Potato condition rated 89% good to excellent statewide, down four percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat planted was 12% complete, 18 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average.
Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 92% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 22% complete, four days ahead of last year but five days behind the average. All hay condition rated 74% good to excellent statewide, down two percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition rated 62% good to excellent statewide, one percentage point above last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.