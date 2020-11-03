MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.

Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked as one of the nation's worst hot spots for the virus. The state's daily average of new cases has risen by 44% over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Wisconsin had risen over the past two weeks to 14.72% as of Monday.

Wisconsin has seen 2,102 deaths from the virus.

___

