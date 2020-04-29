MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin lottery sales increased nearly 7% over the last fiscal year, according to an audit released Wednesday.
The Legislative Audit Bureau's report found that ticket sales increased from $667.4 million in fiscal year 2017-18 to $713.1 million in fiscal year 2018-19. Operating expenses grew at roughly the same rate, from $487.2 million to $520.8 million.
The audit found that the state Department of Administration and the Legislature's budget committee in September authorized the use of $271.2 million in lottery proceeds for property tax relief in fiscal year 2019-20.
The lottery has provided $4.6 billion in property tax relief since its inception in 1988 through fiscal year 2018-19, the audit said.
