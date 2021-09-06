The Sun Prairie Building Inspection Division has integrated a new online software called OpenGov Citizen Services. This software allows all permit and commercial plan review customers to apply for permits and commercial plan reviews, schedule inspections, receive real-time feedback on their applications, and track the status of their permit and inspection requests through a single online digital portal.
The service offers the capability for internal communication as well as customer communication within one system.
Users will also have the ability to pay fees at any time using OpenGov’s secure payment site. This new system will be a time saver eliminating many extra-unneeded steps and processes.
OpenGov has already proven its efficiency and effectiveness before its integration into Building Inspection functions. The City Clerk’s office has been using it for processing licenses for dogs, entertainment, alcohol, and more. In addition to the permit application process being changed, reporting a concern to the City has also been updated.
Residents needing to report a concern will now enter their submissions through the OpenGov portal. Concerns submitted will go directly to the necessary department instead of residents having to choose the department and then needing to fill out information for the specific department their reporting to. This was recognized as a barrier when submitting multiple concerns.
“The overall goal of integrating this software is to make the lives of residents and city staff easier,” said Brian Flannery, Building Inspection Division Director. “We are doing this by eliminating a significant amount of steps when applying for a permit and reporting issues.”
Services will be rolled out in a phased approach.
The first step, which was implemented on Monday, Aug. 23, transitioned the current legacy software system.
Since migration of the software has started, staff will continue the process of both creating new applications in the system as well as linking existing applications to applicants.
For more information and guidance on how to use OpenGov services, visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/1445/OpenGov.