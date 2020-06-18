A suspected natural gas leak June 17 led to the temporary evacuation of a 16-unit apartment building on Klubertanz Drive.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a strong odor of gas in a multi-tenant apartment building in the 100 block of West Klubertanz Drive.
Garrison said Sun Prairie Fire Command arrived at the scene and detected a strong odor. Command ordered the Engine Company to scan for gas with their monitoring equipment and evacuate the residents. Evacuation occurred with the assistance of Sun Prairie Police.
After an evaluation of all floors, readings were found to be in the non-flammable range. With elevated readings in the basement, crews began ventilation efforts, but the odor continued, Garrison said.
The SPFD notified WE Energies and workers to respond to the scene along with additional fire crews to check neighboring homes and to monitor the sewers in the area. No readings were found in any other occupancies and were confined to the building of origin.
Crews concentrated search efforts in the basement where it was determined that the odor and the readings were due to issues with the sanitary drain in the basement.
Garrison said the building owner contacted a maintenance company who responded and assisted to resolve the matter.
A total of 15 apartment units were evacuated, Garrison said, and residents were displaced for about three hours.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company commended the actions of Sun Prairie Police Department for its assistance in evacuation and providing valuable resources to Sun Prairie Fire Command.
No injuries were reported as a result of the response, according to Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.