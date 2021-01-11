An email sent Jan. 6 from two Sun Prairie Area School District administrators is serving as a reminder that the district will be extending the school day for students in grades 6-12 effective Jan. 25.
The email outlined the recently conducted student, caregiver, and staff surveys about distance learning, and indicated survey results showed that while individual meetings and office hours were scheduled Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday after 1 p.m., the majority of students were not accessing staffers beyond 1 p.m. as originally intended.
“It is important for our students to have periods of synchronous instruction with staff virtually throughout the full school day,” reads the email from SPASD Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning & Equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy.
Beginning Jan. 25, the SPASD is extending school hours for 6th-12th grade student for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year as follows:
Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle School 7:40 a.m. — 2:40 p.m.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School 7:50 a.m. — 2:40 p.m.
Sun Prairie High School 8 a.m. — 2:50 p.m.
Prairie Phoenix Academy 7:50 a.m. — 2:35 p.m.
More information about the specific times students are expected to be online for synchronous instruction will be shared by teachers prior to Jan. 25, 2021.
Leonard-Witte and Chaja-Clardy shared that Wednesdays will continue to be used for assignments and other independent work and practice.
“It is not intended to be a ‘day off’ from school,” the email reads.
Students who have been attending school this year as a part of Student Support Hubs on Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. will no longer follow that schedule starting Jan. 25, and will attend school according to the previously listed revised times.
Communication about the in-person hybrid learning option that will be available beginning Feb. 22 will be sent by email as well as a survey on January 15 for parents to choose student instructional preference for the remainder of third quarter.
In a related item, Leonard-Witte and Chaja-Clardy wrote in the same email that all clubs and sports will occur after the new school end times and will be communicated to the student by the advisor or coach.
