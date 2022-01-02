A proposal by CR Devco for a mixed-residential development along Egre Road near North Bird Street is among the items being considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission as part of its Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 agenda.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the commission will convene a public hearing will be held on the request from CR Devco, LLC for approval of a General Development Plan for a mixed residential development with 172 single story attached dwellings and 12 single-family residential lots on 41.52 acres.
CR Devco proposes to locate the development at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
Kugler said a petition for direct annexation of the parcel from the Town of Bristol is also under consideration.
Business Park CUP
The plan commission will also convene a public hearing on a request by Property Acquisition Company, LLC for approval of a Conditional Use Permit to exceed the maximum building height limit in the Suburban Industrial (SI) Zoning District and for relief from the design standards in the SI Zoning District.
Property Acquisition Company is seeking approval in connection with the construction of a 134,000 sq. ft. industrial building located east of North Bristol Street, north of Technology Drive, in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
In a related item, the commission is also scheduled to consider a request from the City of Sun Prairie for approval of a Certified Survey Map to divide approximately 75.73 acres of land situated at the southeast corner of the intersection of North Bristol Street and Egre Road into three lots and one outlot.
Service center proposal
The commission is also set to convene a public hearing for a request by Guggenheim Development Services, LLC for approval of a General Development Plan and a Precise Implementation Plan. Guggenheim proposes to construct a 3,000 sq. ft. automotive service center at 610 Spring St., previously proposed as a Jiffy Lube.
Accessing the meeting
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and will be aired live on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable, channels 13/1013 on TDS Cable or online at ksun.tv).
Due to the on-going COVID Pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the plan commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/421/Upcoming-Plan-Commission-Items.
More information
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie's Planning Division of the Community Development Department at 608-825-1107 weekdays during regular business hours.