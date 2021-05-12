Traditionally the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) annually distributes poppies to raise funds to assist veterans in Sun Prairie.
"Like so many others in our community, ALA Unit 333 has been impacted by COVID-19," said Shirley Petersen from Unit 333. "One of our Unit's largest fundraisers is our annual Poppy drive." In previous years through the generosity of everyone in Sun Prairie and cooperating businesses Pick n Save East and West, St. Vincent DePaul and Cabela’s, Unit 333 raised funds annually distributed to local veterans, VA Hospitals, Camp American Legion, Badger Honor Flight, wreaths for the veterans cemetery at King, just to name a few.
"Like 2020, again this year has resulted in our inability to host the drive and raise the funds needed to continue supporting these very worthy programs," Petersen added.
Unit 333 would like to offer the community the opportunity to obtain a poppy/poppies to wear on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, by sending a donation to ALA Unit 333, and Unit 333 will send you a Poppy.
If you would like a Poppy, please mail your check made payable to ALA Unit 333 to:
Auxiliary Unit 333 care of Shirley Petersen, 1130 Beech Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590-1902.
Upon receipt of your donation, Unit 333 will mail you a Poppy.
