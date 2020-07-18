The city council’s Committee of the Whole will consider a revised concept plan to develop a 253-unit apartment complex on North Thompson Road in the West Prairie Village neighborhood despite 63 comments of opposition registered as part of the July 14 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.
Gebhardt Development reduced the size of its initially proposed 308-unit project to 253 after receiving opposition from neighbors, discussing the project with city officials, both District 4 alders representing the area on the Sun Prairie City Council, and getting reaction from city staff.
The concept plan allows informal feedback to developers about the aspects of the development and generally serves as a precursor to a formal proposal for consideration by the plan commission and city council.
But area residents — required to register their comments before the start of the meeting — registered almost entirely in opposition to the project. Opposition ranged from concerns about density and traffic to increased crime in the mostly single-family neighborhood.
“I am absolutely opposed to the construction of a 308-unit apartment campus in our neighborhood,” wrote Carol Hart, Walnut Hill Lane resident. “We value our sense of community built in this neighborhood as we understood there would be NO apartment buildings in our area.
“Is another large apartment complex necessary?” Hart asked in her comments submitted for the meeting. “It will have a negative impact on our residential community in many ways. Just because the Planning Commission can give their rubber stamp of approval for this project doesn’t mean it should. It’s disappointing that the city would even consider this project and not seek resident input. Colorado Commons does not belong in our residential neighborhood and I ask the planning commission reject the project.”
Other residents complained about the lack of park land in the neighborhood, as well as being told by the developer that the parcel where Colorado Commons will be located — owned by Meriter Hospital — was going to be developed as a church, clinic or private school.
“We are totally unprepared for five-storied buildings with windows and balconies directly facing our single-family homes which are colonial style,” wrote Jerome Iruthayaraj, who lives on Wildwood Street. “[West Prairie Village] WPV neighborhood needs a park. The only positive aspect of this plan is that there is a park (50,737 sq. ft.) proposed at N. Thompson Dr and Autumn Blaze Way corner. Based on the traffic pattern and the density of the vehicles we see there, we strongly suggest that the park can be moved towards the southwest corner of the plot, hereby benefiting the WPV neighborhood.”
In her report to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, City Planner Sarah Sauer noted Gebhardt intends to apply for an amendment to both the West Prairie Village general development plan (GDP) and Comprehensive Plan to allow higher density residential development consistent with surrounding land uses “while providing a transition in density to mitigate negative impacts on the neighboring single-family residential development.”
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the development — if formally proposed to the city instead of in concept form to get reaction from city officials — could improve transit in the area. With a bike path proposed to fill a gap in the city’s bike path network, and a location near a Metro Bus stop, it could create more demand for transit-related services there, Semmann added.
Commissioners were not as receptive.
“I guess my feedback is we’re really changing the use from the comprehensive plan,” said Dave Hoekstra, “which was approved a year ago.”
Hoekstra, who serves on the commission as the Sun Prairie Area School District representative, said neighboring residents were not anticipating this large of a scale of multi-family to be developed here. He said he has no problem with the design itself.
“It just seems to be an issue to me — this just seems to be a big change,” Hoekstra said.
During a question-and-answer with Sauer, Hoekstra also discussed the multi-family units shelved as part of the Meijer development located less than a mile south along Thompson Road. Sauer said that if Sun Prairie Partners wants to add multi-family to that development, it will require a GDP amendment.
Hoekstra said with other multi-family units already entitled to other developers that this many units “seems like a lot.”
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie questioned whether this was going to maximize capacity for Royal Oaks Elementary School. Sauer replied the proposal has not received that level of detailed analysis yet.
Commissioner Barb Bailey said she did not like the density of the proposed development. She thought a better plan would be to reduce the number of buildings to three. “I think it fits better in the location where it’s going to be placed,” Bailey said.
Later during the discussion, Bailey added, “I would just like to say this could be a very wonderful, large park.” She said it could be a gathering place for Sun Prairie, adding that Sheehan Park is “getting stretched” in terms of being able to do everything there.
“Other commissioners are agreeing with you,” said Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the commission meetings.
Commissioner Paul Schulte said he has problems with the density of 31 units per acre. He also questioned the placement of storm water detention ponds along a major thoroughfare like Thompson Road.
Commissioner Kevin Wait agreed with Bailey, adding that the density is significant for the area identified. He also said there does not seem to be a lot of gathering space for families there, and that he would rather see the open space in the proposed development used as a park.
But Esser praised the development, citing the need for more apartment units in the county and the city. “And it is the future of Sun Prairie,” Esser told the commission.
The mayor reminded commissioners the city needs to make room for apartments. “We have seen other neighborhoods where the single family has developed and then the multi-family has developed and it has been accepted,” Esser said.
Without any opposition, the concept plan moves next to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole, which is set to discuss the item as part of its Tuesday, July 21 agenda. Next steps after that include a formal proposal to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.