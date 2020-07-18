Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.