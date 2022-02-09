The Monona Grove School District is part of a Dane County School District Collaborative Energy Planning Energy Innovation Grant application made to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin along with the Oregon School District, Sun Prairie Area School District and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.
The Monona Grove School District is applying for the grant based due to its efforts toward energy management. The district is installing in February the largest solar installation on a school in the entire state.
The grant application executive summary states that during the past several years, each district has improved its energy management and sustainability in various ways. OSD constructed a net-zero energy school in 2020. MCPASD resolved to use 100% renewable energy by 2035. SPASD uses geothermal in six of their schools.
The project incorporates four main tasks: analysis of baseline data, development of opportunities, plans for ongoing measurement and collaboration, and creation of a plan and educational materials.
Project objectives and metrics include:
• Developing an energy plan with 15 near-term opportunities for energy efficiency, demand response, or distributed energy resources for each school district;
• Institutionalizing a collaborative network to share lessons learned, to be measured through the development of a tool or meeting schedule for the ongoing exchange of knowledge;
• Identifying a tool to measure the success of future upgrades with monthly or active monitoring of school energy use;
• Creating and distributing a set of five fact sheets that detail best practices for energy management, procurement, and energy efficiency to detail the process and technical outcomes.; and
• Conducting a webinar to share lessons learned through this process with other school districts in Wisconsin.
The majority of the budget, $98,000, will go to Slipstream for technical, planning, and project management assistance. Slipstream will contribute a cost match of $5,000 to these efforts. Each school district will contribute 96 hours of in-kind labor hours. These hours will support their data collection efforts, attendance at ongoing materials, and support of educational material development. Together, these contributions amount to $17,846 with each school district committing between $4,200 and $4,900.
The districts estimate that the building efficiency measures can reduce energy costs by between 5% and 15% supported by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program’s Operations and Maintenance Best Practice guide, which suggests that an operation and maintenance plan can save “5% to 20% on energy bills without a significant cost investment.”
Opportunities identified through the project will have the potential to lower carbon emissions throughout all of the schools by between 10 and 30%.
Entities invited to apply included: Wisconsin manufacturers, municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and like entities (MUSH Market); cities; villages; towns; counties; K-12 school districts; tribes; municipal water and wastewater utilities; municipal electric utilities; municipal natural gas utilities; University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities; the Wisconsin Technical College System; public or nonprofit hospitals; and 501©(3) nonprofits.
“I am thrilled the PSC received over 100 applications for innovative energy projects throughout Wisconsin,” said PSC Commissioner Tyler Huebner.
“The EIGP’s continued success in attracting so many innovative applications will help Wisconsin manufacturers better compete in the global marketplace, local governments and schools save energy and taxpayer dollars,” Huebner added, “as well as support the statewide effort to reduce carbon and reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels.”
During the application evaluation, the PSC will consider, among other factors, the energy savings, additional funds leveraged and economic impact, equitable distribution of projects and benefits, innovation, and improvement of Wisconsin’s energy resiliency.
The PSC is expected to announce grant recipients in the spring of 2022.