Piloting a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter in the deserts of Iraq while being shot at and keeping nearly 1,900 Sun Prairie High School students in line, have a lot of similarities.
That is the experience of “controlled chaos” in the life of Royse Sessums, a retired Army National Guard helicopter pilot and mechanic and a Sun Prairie Police School Resource Officer.
Sessums was the same age as the teens he oversees today when he joined the military.
It was just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. and Sessums and his buddy were feeling patriotic and didn’t have any other plans.
“The recruiters showed us some cool videos of helicopters doing things and we said we wanted to do that,” Sessums said, channeling his 17-year-old self.
It didn’t matter that Sessums wasn’t mechanically inclined and could just barely change a car tire. The Houston, Texas native headed off to Fort Knox ready to take on military life.
“When I went to basic training I was terrified. There were 60 of us, all around 17-years-old, with shaved heads,” Sessums remembers. “It was the first time I had left Texas, the first time I had been on a plane and all of sudden I’m on my own and people are yelling at me that I’m messing up everything.”
The teen Private outshone his fellow soldiers, doing a lot of push-ups, running fast, and acing it at the rifle range.
“I learned I was good at adapting and did well at basic training,” Sessums remembered.
The “cool” part came when Sessums headed off to Fort Eustis, Virginia for Army Aviation Logistics School to become a helicopter mechanic and worked on both Blackhawk and Apache aircraft.
“That was challenging work to troubleshoot and find out what the problem was and put my hands on it and change out the parts to make the aircraft safe again,” Sessums remembered.
He was deployed in a peacekeeping force in Kosovo, and then to Syria as a helicopter crew chief and door gunner.
After working as a full-time mechanic at Truax Field in Madison, Sessums went to flight school at Fort Rucker and became a Blackhawk pilot.
Sessums trained for upcoming missions in the dusty desert, by hovering in snowing visibility-challenging conditions in Wisconsin winters.
He deployed to Iraq as a pilot-in-command.
“Now I was in charge and I was flying around where people didn’t like us and were shooting at us,” Sessums said. “I was now responsible for everybody and everything in the aircraft.”
Halfway through his Army National Guard service, Sessums started to plan out the rest of his career and instinctively turned toward being a police officer.
“I was looking for something similar to the military, with the same command structure, working with a team and being a leader that people look to during times of crisis,” Sessums said.
He went to MATC and earned a degree in criminal justice. In 2015, Sessums was accepted into the Police Academy the same day he was offered a job with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Like all new officers, Sessums started on patrol, but his goal was to eventually work with kids and show them a positive side to police officers.
That chance came when he stepped into the police resource officer role at Sun Prairie High School in February 2021, right in the middle of the craziness of the COVID-19 pandemic when kids were transitioning from virtual/hybrid school to in-person.
The Sun Prairie High School student population grew from 600-700 students to now around 1,900 as they came back to school.
For some students, navigating the school environment and rules was a harsh switch from being at home and not having a regular schedule and supervision, Sessums said.
That created some challenges.
“When we had fewer students, I didn’t see a lot of issues,” Sessums said. “But as everyone came back, they hadn’t had that social interaction for a while and they didn’t know how to handle conflict and their emotions. There were a lot of outbursts, and the beginning of the school year was pretty hectic with fights and students who couldn’t handle school.”
There is no typical day as a police school resource officer. Sessums’ two radios are going off constantly with calls to deal with students or help out at the middle school and elementary school.
There’s a big bowl of bubble gum, snacks and stress-relieving fidget toys for teens called into Sessums office. The work, Sessums said, can be challenging but rewarding.
“As a police officer on street patrol I was reacting to things happening,” Sessums said. “Here at school, I have to remind myself that I have time and will see students for the next four years. That gives me a better chance to build relationships and the change their mentality of law enforcement.”
Sessums retired from the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2020, after a lifetime of training, travel and tenacity. The military, he said, allowed him to go to school, get it paid for, and provided medical and other benefits to him and his family.
There was also a greater benefit.
“Being in the military has made me a better police officer,” Sessums said. “And it definitely brought out strengths in me that I didn’t even know I had.”