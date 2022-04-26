KIDS-4

KIDS-4, a Sun Prairie cable access TV station programmed by kids with programming produced by kids, is located along with KSUN at the Sun Prairie Media Center on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

4/27/22

8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

9:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

10 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

11:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

12 PM Still Standing, Derrick McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Holistic Dental Health

1 PM Parenting Game, What is it? Part 2

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 04-25-22

6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

9 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

10 PM Parenting Game, What is it? Part 2

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

4/28/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Colonial Club, Chaos in the Kitchen

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2022

3:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

4 PM The Spot for Health, Holistic Dental Health

4:30 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022

6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

7 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

7:30 PM Utilities Commission, 04-25-22

9 PM Personnel Committee, 04-26-22

10 PM Police Commission, 04-27-22

11 PM SP School Board Meeting, 04-27-22

4/29/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan

10 AM Parenting Game, What is it? Part 2

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

3:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

3:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

4 PM Still Standing, Derrick McCann

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

5 PM Reel Reviews, 04-28-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-22-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

7 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

7:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

8:30 PM SPHS Band, 03-08-22

10 PM Parenting Game, What is it? Part 2

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-28-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

4/27/22

8 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

9:15 AM Taking Care of Cooper

9:30 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

10 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

10:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

11:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

1 PM CHUMS Choir, 04-07-22

2 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

3 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

4 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

4:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

5:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

6 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20

6:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

7:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

8 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

8:30 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

9:30 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 5-13-19

11:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

4/28/22

8 AM Minecraft Maniacs

9 AM Wolf Pack

10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

12 PM PotaFOE Crew

2 PM WYKMWAM Crew

2:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022

11 PM Controversy Crew

4/29/22

8 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10 AM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

10:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11:30 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

12 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

1 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

3 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

3:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

4:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

5:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

6 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

6:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

7 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

8 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

9 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

9:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

11 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

11:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold