A 23-year old Sun Prairie felon was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison for possessing a firearm.

Law enforcement reported that they found a gun on Rojae A. Crosse during a April 29, 2019 incident when officers were trying to locate a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

Officers spotted the vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Sun Prairie and a squad car pulled in behind it. Crosse got out of the vehicle and as the officers parked, Crosse started running and officers chased him, according to the criminal complaint. During the chase, officers saw Crosse take off a leather jacket and drop it on the ground. Officers later found a firearm in the inside pocket of the jacket.

Crosse was previously convicted of a felony and it is illegal for him to have a gun.

Crosse pleaded guilty to the federal charge on July 17, 2020.

Crosse has been in custody for the past 10 months on state charges of  fleeing/eluding an officer and operating a vehicle after revocation.

The Sun Prairie Police Department, Madison Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were part of the investigation.

