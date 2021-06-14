Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) families can pick up 7-day meal boxes for all children (18 years and younger or students that are older but enrolled in school – please note that students who will be in school during Summer School will have the option of eating one breakfast and one lunch free each day while attending school) at one serving site. Boxes include seven free breakfasts and seven free lunches for families who need them.
For the week immediately after the 2020-21 school year ends, the Meal Box handout will continue.
Families receiving meal boxes are asked to refrigerate and freeze certain items in the box. Boxes come complete with cooking and storing instructions.
Distribution days, times, and locations (NOTE THE CHANGE IN HAND OUT SCHEDULE STARTING THE WEEK OF Summer School on 6/21/21) include:
Monday – No meal box distribution.
Tuesday – Meal box handout at C.H. Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St., from 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. near Door 8 starting on Tuesday June 22.
Wednesday – Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St., (Door 15 pick up) from 1:30- 2:15 p.m. – No Change;
Northside Elementary, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive, from 4:30 - 5:15 p.m. at dock in front of building– No Change
Thursday – Westside Elementary, located at1320 Buena Vista Drive, from 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. near Door 11 starting June 24;
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle Discontinued after June 17.
Friday – Camden Court Apartments, located at 2601 Old Camden Square in Madison, from 12:30 - 1 p.m. – changed from Tuesday starting June 18;
No meal box handout at Prairie View Middle School (Discontinued after June 18).
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry
Box Distribution during pantry hours which are as follows:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday -- 12 -3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday -- 5 - 7 p.m.
Saturdays -- 9-11 a.m.
If you have any questions, contact the Sun Prairie Area School District's Nutrition Department by phone at 608-834-6544 or email at nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org