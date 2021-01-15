Sun Prairie School Board members on Jan. 19 voted to allow board member Carol Albright to act on behalf of the Sun Prairie Area School District during the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.
The board voted unanimously to allow Albright to act on resolutions ranging from supporting a one cent sales tax for school infrastructure, technology and tax relief to a resolution that would remove impediments to rehiring retired teachers.
Resolution 21-08 advocates confidential superintendent evaluations. Under current law, evaluations of school principal are kept confidential and not subject to disclosure under the state Public Records Law.
Superintendent evaluations are subject to public disclosure under the same law after a balancing test by the school district’s records custodian (usually the school board). The balancing test is whether the public interest in confidentiality outweighs the public interest in disclosure.
Resolution 21-10 encourages school boards and districts to identify imagery, practices or processes “that may create a school environment that is not safe and welcoming to all students, regardless of their race, ancestry or ethnicity, and to initiate discussions at the district level that would lead to the retirement of mascots, logos, imagery and processes that may create a hostile, divisive or unwelcoming school environment.”
The SPASD used most of those criteria when determining the Sun Prairie West Wolves and the Central Heights Huskies mascots last year.
The WASB Policy and Resolutions Committee received 16 resolution proposals on 10 different topics from Wisconsin school boards that are members of WASB by the Sept. 15, 2020 deadline as recommendations for the 2021 WASB Delegate Assembly to consider.
But the committee whittled the resolution list to 10 and recommended the assembly consider all of them (read the resolutions document with this article online at sunprairiestar.com).
100 Black Men virtually receive SPASD proclamation
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder virtually presented a proclamation honoring the 100 Black Men of Madison for their work in the SPASD.
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. began its operation in 1994 and was incorporated in 1995 as a nonprofit organization comprised of members from many professional disciplines in the greater Madison area. The Madison chapter was established with the concept that it would make a positive difference in the lives of area youth, especially African American males, through mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic development programs. 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. is an affiliate of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
Schroeder said it was important to mention many of the programs the group offers to SPASD Upper Middle School and High School students including:
• The 100 Scholars Program , developed for students who have demonstrated evidence of high performance capability in intellectual, creative, artistic, leadership, or specific academic areas which need services or activities not ordinarily provided in a regular school program in order to fully develop such capabilities,
• Christmas For Children With Responsibilities , which provides resources for students who are household wage-earners and caregivers for their siblings and/or their own children during the holiday season;
• The 100 Black Men of Madison Democracy Project , a program designed to equip youth with the knowledge, exposure and experiences necessary so that members of all populations clearly understand their rights, responsibilities, and the electoral process, and
• Solutions, A Multigenerational Approach, which is a program designed to foster dialogue of cooperation for today and tomorrow involving diverse voices in a project task force entirely composed of area African American High School students who are members of their school’s Black Student Union and African American Police Officers who are members of the Madison Police Department, Black Officer Coalition.
In the proclamation, Schroeder noted each of the programs offers SPASD students unique opportunities, resources, supports, mentorships, and/or scholarships.
Floyd Rose, President of the 100 Black Men of Madison, thanked the board for its proclamation and kind words. He also acknowledged other board members of the organization, including vice president and public relations chair JR Sims and board secretary George Yelder.
Rose singled out the Christmas for Children with Responsibilities program, which he said provided gifts to SPASD students in 2020.
Rose praised the work the teachers and administrators of the SPASD are doing, and said he views the district as true partners to what the 100 Black Men of Madison are doing in the community (read the entire proclamation with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
“Without great educators and without great schools,” Rose added, “all education stops.”
