Since March 31, Terry McIlroy has represented District 1 on the Sun Prairie Common Council and this week announced her intent to seek election to the seat she was appointed to.
“I was given this honor by unanimous vote of the current council to fill the seat vacated by a former Alder. Over the past eight months it has been my privilege to serve this city and the constituents in District 1,” McIlroy said.
“I believe that being a representative of any district in the city also means you represent the community as a whole. Many decisions made and votes cast affect the entire city, not just one district,” McIlroy said. “Your vision for the city should include all districts. Thank you to the members of the City Council and the Mayor for giving me this opportunity.”
“This was a tough budget year for the city”, McIlroy said. “Seeing some of the impact that the Covid 19 virus has had on this community and anticipating the economic future has been an eye opener. The council had to make some hard decisions to keep the tax impact on families minimal and to stay under Expenditure Restraint.
“I feel confident the council did a good job of keeping with the mayor’s wishes to pass a lean budget,” McIlroy added, “and still be able to provide the city services our residents have come to enjoy and expect.”
McIlroy has been a resident of Sun Prairie for the past 55 years and raised her family here with her husband, Dan.
“Volunteering in many of Sun Prairie’s organizations has become a way of life for me,” McIlroy said.
Some of her past and current affiliations include The Sun Prairie Public Library Board and Library Foundation as President; Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum as Council Liaison; South Central Library Systems Board as Finance Chair; Book’n It Run for Literacy Chair and a member of Sun Prairie Optimists.
McIlroy also retired from a family promotional marketing business three years ago and she said “now I have the time to devote to city government.”During the past eight months, McIlroy served on the city’s Public Works Committee and Public Safety Committee as part of her council responsibilities.She was also appointed to the Historical Library and Museum Board by the Mayor as Council Liaison.
“All three of these committee’s have been a wonderful education for me and I feel I have made a contribution,” McIlroy said. “Given the opportunity, I will continue to work hard for Sun Prairie residents.”
McIlroy has been endorsed by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, District 4 Alders Al Guyant and Mary Polenske, Dane County Board of Supervisors Chair and Planning Commission member Analiese Eicher, Library Board President Rex Owens and BID Board President and Museum Board President Dan Callies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.