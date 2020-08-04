AARP Wisconsin is launching “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Wisconsinites age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections.
The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Wisconsin residents age 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.
A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in Wisconsin this fall at aarp.org/wivotes, the AARP Bulletin, direct mail, digital communications and paid media.
“AARP is demanding action to make sure that Americans 50-plus – whether they are working parents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes – can vote and make their voices heard,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson. “Politicians need to protect the health and financial security of voters 50+, especially during this pandemic.”
The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including:
• Webinars with tips for voting safely this election season;
• Polling;
• Issue briefings; and
• Direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media.
AARP Wisconsin will track key races, host telephone town halls, and sponsor virtual events to keep AARP members up to date. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including, aarp.org/election2020, AARP Now app, social media, and news alerts.
“AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates,” Wilson said. “We encourage all Wisconsinites to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues and make their own decisions on Election Day.”
