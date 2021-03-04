Join the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) forum featuring local candidates for Dane County Executive, Sun Prairie City Council, Sun Prairie School Board, and Sun Prairie Mayor.
The free event is Sunday, March 7, from 3-5 p.m. The spring general election is April 6.
Jeff Robbins, director of the Sun Prairie Media Center, will moderate the event. You can participate in the forum live via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99137921135 or on the KSUN Live stream. Local cable providers Spectrum (channel 938) and TDS (channels 13 and 1013) will carry the event live.
Candidates for the following offices will be featured:
Dane County Executive
Incumbent Joe Parisi will be online with us, but his challenger, Mary Ann Nicholson, has withdrawn from the race.
Sun Prairie City Council
The only contested council race is in District 2, where incumbent Bob Jokisch is being challenged by Bill Baker.
Unopposed council candidates also will be on the Zoom candidate forum. They include: Theresa McIlroy (District 1), Mike Jacobs (District 3), and Faustina Bohling (District 4). Incumbent District 4 Alder, Al Guyant, will appear on the ballot, but has withdrawn from the race.
Sun Prairie School Board
There are three candidates for two seats on the school board. This means you can vote for two of them. The candidates are incumbent Bryn Horton and challengers Alwyn Foster and Becky McCright.
Sun Prairie Mayor
Incumbent Paul Esser is unopposed.
All candidates will be invited to speak briefly, but only those facing opposition will participate in the Q&A portion of the forum.
Contact Glenn Schmidt via email at glennn999@gmail.com for further information.
Find more voting information at https://myvote.wi.gov or contact your local municipality clerk.
