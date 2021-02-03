Snow emergency (2021)

The City of Sun Prairie has declared a snow emergency beginning at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 and continuing until noon on Friday, Feb. 5.

Declaration of a snow emergency in the city means there will be no parking on any city street until noon, on Friday, Feb. 5 or until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.

Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, City of Sun Prairie public park parking lots and on Merchant Square in downtown Sun Prairie during the declared snow emergency.

