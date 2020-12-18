Sun Prairie-based Trachte Building Systems on Dec. 14 announced the acquisition of three related businesses — Roof Mart, LLC, Made Right, LLC, and Metal Land, LLC of Vernon, Ala.
Joe McNees, current chief operating officer of the Roof Mart companies, will be joining the Trachte organization as general manager for the new Roof Mart division of Trachte Building Systems.
The acquisition provides Trachte Building Systems with a new operating platform to will improve its position in the market for selling self-storage building systems, steel curtain doors, refurbishment services and public safety training systems.
The acquisition will also provide the required financial resources to accelerate the growth of Roof Mart and Made Right Buildings.
“Roof Mart’s entrepreneurial roots and customer-focused culture make the Roof Mart team a natural fit with employee ownership,” remarked Jeff Burbach, chefi executive officer of Trachte Building Systems. “We welcome the Roof Mart teammates to the Trachte team. We will invest in our Vernon operation to enhance the value of all of our combined products and services for our customers.”
Founded in 1901, Trachte Building Systems, Inc. is an employee-owned company and a leading manufacturer of metal prefabricated buildings and components for self-storage, fire training towers, and tactical training facilities.
Located at 314 Wilburn Road in the Sun Prairie Business Park, Trachte creates high quality individualized solutions with extensive industry knowledge and vertically integrated capabilities — design, engineering, manufacturing, and erecting. In 2000, Trachte purchased Fire Facilities, Inc., a leading provider of steel fire training towers to the fire protection profession. Learn more at www.trachte.com.
The Roof Mart companies were started by Robert McNees in 2004. Roof Mart and Made Right manufacture and market metal roof panels, wall panels, trims, trusses, sheds, and post and beam building packages in addition to erecting post-frame buildings.
