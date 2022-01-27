A 30-year-old Brandon, Miss., man last week entered a guilty plea to shooting at a Bristol strip club that took place last March.
Zachary M. Leonard pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm toward a building and misdemeanor criminal damage to property for the March 3 incident outside Club Bristol, 7653 Highway N,
The shooting occurred after Leonard was kicked out of the gentlemen’s club in connection with a dispute involving another patron.
As part of a plea bargain, Leonard will receive 12.5 years of imprisonment and extended supervision for the felony conviction and up to nine months in connection with the misdemeanor.
The agreement also anticipates that on the day of his sentencing, Leonard will also enter a guilty plea to first-offense drunken driving and pay a $150 fine and have his motor vehicle operating privileges revoked for nine months.
The incident at Club Bristol resulted in local residents renewing complaints about gunfire, noise, and other problems connected to the club. The club temporarily closed in November after a fourth 2021 shots fired incident took place at or near the Club Bristol parking lot.
Police investigating North Street hit-and-run
Sun Prairie Police are investigating an incident in which a driver struck two legally parked vehicles in North Street on Friday night, Jan. 21.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said a southbound vehicle struck two legally parked vehicles in the 100 block of North Street at 10:39 p.m. Witnesses described a male wearing red flannel running from the scene of the crash.
Police are in the process of contacting a suspect, but the incident remains under investigation. Cox said all three vehicles involved in the crash sustained damage, but the only one towed from the crash scene was the vehicle that struck the two parked vehicles.
Keep house and car doors locked -- even in cold
The SPPD is renewing its advisory to homeowners to keep their vehicles and homes locked, especially in cold weather.
And, with frigid temperatures expected during the remainder of January, police advise you to follow these cold weather tips for motorists and homeowners:
• Plan your travel routes: check weather reports and tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles because slippery conditions may develop quickly in subzero temperatures.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep the vehicle’s gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your home carbon monoxide detector.
In frigid conditions, make sure pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F or colder with wind chill.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes