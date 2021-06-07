City staff engineer Clint Christenson posted a Miller-Trapp Street Reconstruction update for June 7 that gave hope for residents that water main installation may begin this week.
Christenson said Update the contractor plans to continue with sanitary sewer manhole replacements this week.
"If they complete the manhole replacements late in the week, they will begin water main installation on Miller Street," Christenson wrote in an email to residents. "I do not anticipate any water service interruptions this week."
Christenson also asked residents to plan on their usual refuse/recycle bin placement this week.
Individuals with questions about the project may email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com .