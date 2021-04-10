Dane County deputies arrested a 51-year-old Cottage Grove man at a Town of Sun Prairie gas station on April 10 for his seventh offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
According to Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Joseph Cuta, at 2 p.m., a Dane County Deputy took an initial report of a male subject who had violated a court ordered domestic injunction, but since left the address.
Cuta said sometime later, a concerned citizen called the Dane County Communications Center to report an intoxicated male had fallen down while in a store and upon exiting, got into a vehicle and drove away.
Deputies located the subject at a gas station in the Town of Sun Prairie and identified him as Brad D. Beckwith, age 51, of Cottage Grove.
Beckwith was the suspect from the earlier domestic injunction incident.
Deputies arrested Beckwith for violation of a domestic injunction, felony bail jumping along with Felony OWI seventh offense.
