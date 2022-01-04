Sun Prairie has some movers and shakers worth watching in 2022, and here is the list of dignitaries, candidates, hard workers and influencers to keep your eye on during the New Year (in no particular order):
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett — The incumbent sheriff, Sun Prairie resident and former Sun Prairie Police Department officer and Madison College instructor is seeking reelection as sheriff this year, but the coming year will provide some interesting litmus tests of his ability to administer his department — beginning with the Halderson Homicide Trial in Dane County Circuit Court this month.
Other challenges will include how his department will handle increased crime in the county, including a hike in car thefts and burglaries facilitated by juveniles. Barrett is already on record as favoring an alternative to juvenile incarceration from his appearance at a Sun Prairie Excel Institute event in 2021, but how his department intends to interface with any changes in juvenile justice will also make him one of watch in 2022.
Toby Mattson — The NAI Global Madison area real estate broker who brought Rosatti’s Pizza to Sun Prairie and helped Rollie Lokre find the corner of Bristol and Main for his mixed-use development is more than likely to continue his efforts to bring more retail and residential development to Sun Prairie.
That could happen as soon as March, when a final decision is expected to occur regarding Lokre’s option on the current Sun Prairie Utilities property at 125 W. Main St.
But who knows what Mattson’s got cooking before and after that? That’s what makes him among the “Who to Watch in ’22” set.
John List — The 1987 Sun Prairie High School graduate and Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago is publishing a new book in 2022.
The book, The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale, is sure to include some of the work that led to him being named the chief economist for Lyft.
In case you think List is a new author, think again. His research includes over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles and several published textbooks. Previous to The Voltage Effect, he co-authored the international best seller, The Why Axis, in 2013.
But he’s also planning to talk about The Voltage Effect book in person to the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and at Sun Prairie High School in March, so literally, he will be among the Who to Watch in ’22.
Lisa Goldsberry — Being among the proponents of apportioning Sun Prairie School Board members in 2021 wasn’t enough — now Goldsberry is running for the Sun Prairie School Board in 2022.
Goldsberry is using some of her experience as a basis for running. She has served as a substitute teacher in the Sun Prairie Area School District from September 2015 to June 2018, worked as secretary of Northside’s School Community Organization during 2015-16 school year; served as a member of the initial Sun Prairie Space Planning Committee in 2015; was the liaison to the School Board for the Secondary Space Planning Committee in 2017and worked as a Community School Site Coordinator in the Sun Prairie Community Schools from June 2018 to February 2021.
And her current service has given her a frame of reference. Consider Goldsberry currently serves as an active member of the African American Parents Network since 2015; a trustee for the Sun Prairie Education Foundation since 2019; board member for the Excel Institute, a youth violence prevention group in Sun Prairie.
Her involvement alone will make Goldsberry among those to watch in 2022.
Taylor Brown — The City of Sun Prairie’s Economic Development Director learned from one of the best — City of Green Bay Community Development Director Neil Stechschulte — and she is familiar with the projects coming online in 2022: The new Glass Nickel Pizza building, the Lokre development at Bristol and Main, a new Culver’s on the far west side, and groundbreaking for the Hy-Vee and associated development at the Pumpkin Patch retail development — just to name a few.
A top secret industrial building is being proposed for the Sun Prairie Business Park’s land added only last year near Egre and Bristol, so Brown’s plate will be full. She’ll be in the news a lot in 2022.
Brenda Yang — The District 19 county board supervisor candidate will have her hands full reaching out to constituents because she will be the third county board supervisor serving the district in three years.
She will be listening to her constituents on issues like the county’s mask mandate, the county jail project, the use of federal COVID-19 aid dollars, and more
She already has the experience: Yang has served on the Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee and served as a board member on non-profit organizations including The Hmong Institute and the YWCA of Madison. She is also a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Superintendent’s Human Relations Advisory Council team and has served on that council for the past five years.
Even if she has an opponent, Yang will be one to watch in 2022.
Joshua Clements — The city’s new planning director, Clements will initiate, create, and implement plans, programs, and ordinances in order to meet the objectives of the community as established through the city council, plan commission, and other committees and commissions of the city.
Previous to Sun Prairie, Clements served as planning director for the City of Altoona, which is a suburb of Eau Claire — another growing area in Wisconsin. His bachelor’s degree in conversation biology and master’s degree in Urban Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin–Madison will come in handy as Sun Prairie continues to balance development with demand for recreational and natural community spaces.
Clements has one of Sun Prairie’s most seasoned veteran planning officials to work with: Community Development Director Scott Kugler, who will most certainly be a handy resource as more development proposals cross Clements’ desk in 2022.
Because of Sun Prairie’s bustling development community, as well as its continuing need for housing to help feed demand in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County, Clements will be among those to watch in 2022.
Hugh Cha — The former District 3 alder candidate is also a spokesperson for Peng Her’s lieutenant governor campaign, and is among those publicly supporting Sun Prairie School Board Candidate Lisa Goldsberry’s campaign to become the second Black candidate for the board to be elected in consecutive years (following Alwyn Foster’s election in 2021).
Cha, who remains an outspoken opponent of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) discrimination in Sun Prairie and the Madison area, has also supported candidates from outside the community, including 46th Assembly candidate Terry Lyon and State Senate candidate Andrew McKinney.
But the fact that Cha remains a mover and shaker in campaign circles makes him one to watch in the election year of 2022.
Russ Wied — Political newcomer Wied will have his hands full in District 4 in 2022 (as of press time, no other candidates had emerged to challenge his run for the Sun Prairie City Council).
Wied knows his district is booming in terms of development, but his predecessor — Alder Mary Polenske — wrestled with development pressure as well as public access to meetings in the age of COVID-19.
Wied — who is the only candidate running in 2022 that resides in an apartment — will certainly have those and plenty of other unanticipated issues to pay attention to as an alder.
He’ll also have to deal with growing resistance by all city residents to more apartment development in Sun Prairie — something Mayor Paul Esser is an open advocate for at nearly every chance he gets.
Wied’s balancing act of representing his constitutents’ interests in the face of nearly unrelenting development pressure in Sun Prairie will make him among those to watch in 2022.
Jake King — The passage of the contract for the city’s first equity audit is just the start of the task for the city’s Communications and Diversity Strategist. Priority areas of the audit will focus on building a more diverse and inclusive organization for employees and the community; identifying blind spots and processes that perpetuate systemic injustice and identifying current successes, areas for improvement and recommendations/strategy in next steps for making concrete improvements in the areas of diversity and equity inclusion.
The audit will be completed in a phased approach, with the final report of findings in late 2022 presenting information gathered and the tools establish a path forward and to measure success.
And don’t forget King is also the communications spokesperson for the city, responsible for issuing press releases on everything from new city employees to new city initiatives.
It doesn’t sound like an easy task — which is why King will be one to watch in 2022.
This fact-based news analysis is the work of the Sun Prairie Star’s managing edito.
Suggestions for those to watch in 2023 are welcome by email at spedit@hngnews.com.