Stacey Riechers (center) and Lisa Kueter Anderson from Express Employment Professionals recently donated $7,000 to Sunshine Place, represented by Executive Director Ann Maastricht (left) at Sunshine Place, located at 18 Rickel Road.
Express Employment Professionals, along with its franchise location in Madison, is donating $7,000 to Sunshine Place, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to deliver food, clothing, and vital services to those in need.
The donation is part of the Brand It Blue Initiative through the company’s philanthropic committee, designed to give back to nonprofits nominated by franchisees among their more than 830 franchise locations.
Award amounts were recently announced at Express’ Sales and Leadership Education Summit held at five locations across the U.S.
“We are so proud of our Express franchise owners and staff who not only provide hope through employment in their communities, but also go above and beyond to invest in other causes,” said Bill Stoller, CEO and chairman of the board of Express Employment Professionals. “We are thrilled to help award this donation to Sunshine Place, a cause dear to the heart of the Express family.”
Sunshine Place is the primary community resource center providing coordinated support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
As a 100% donor-funded organization, Sunshine Place relies on the generosity of the community to provide hope and help to neighbors in need. Through its six programs and eight partner agencies, Sunshine Place provides food, clothing, and other basic services to help with both day-to-day needs and in times of crisis.