The City of Sun Prairie recently released updates about the MIller-Trapp, North Bird Street and Wyoming Avenue construction projects. The updates from City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson include:
Miller-Trapp -- The concrete crew will be working on driveways and aprons during the next couple of days. The landscaping crew should be starting on restoration on Thursday or Friday this week.
Residents are asked to please continue as usual with refuse pickup on Friday.
Wyoming Avenue -- The contractor will continue with street building this week by excavating to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course. This will take until Thursday or Friday. The concrete crew is hoping to place the curb & gutter next Monday, Aug. 2.
North Bird Street -- The contractor will be doing removals of spot repair curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveways this week.
The contractor also hopes to do some concrete pavement late in the week between West Main Street and Buena Vista Drive.
The road remains closed until completion of the project.
Individuals with questions should contact Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.