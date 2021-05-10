On April 27, 2021, Governor Tony Evers ordered a special election to fill a vacancy in Assembly District 37. The Special Election will be held on July 13, 2021. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15, 2021. Assembly District 37 covers Wards 23 and 27 in the City of Sun Prairie, however, there are no registered voters in those wards.
On May 3, 2021, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced that a special election for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 19, which includes wards in the City of Sun Prairie, will be set by the County Board for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to replace Supervisor Teran Peterson who resigned from the Board. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15, 2021. District 19 encompasses wards 7-9, and 14-19 in the City of Sun Prairie.
The City of Sun Prairie will again be utilizing one polling place for the Special Election and associated Primary (if needed). The City of Sun Prairie will be using the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located downtown at 300 E. Main St., as the polling place for all wards affected by the Special Election and its associated Primary.
Only voters who reside in Wards 7-9, 14-19, 23, and 27 will be eligible to cast a ballot in the Special Election. The City Clerk’s Office encourages all voters to visit MyVote.WI.Gov and click on My Voter Info to determine their ward and if they are eligible to cast a ballot in the Special Election.
City Clerk’s Office staff have taken the following measures to ensure voter safety:
• Hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.
• Plexiglass dividers will be used at all stations.
• Cleaning wipes will be used to regularly disinfect surfaces.
• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.
