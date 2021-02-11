Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) announced last week that he has been selected by the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators (NCEL) to serve as State Lead in Wisconsin.
“It’s an honor to once again be selected as the Wisconsin State Lead by NCEL,” Hebl said. “One of my top legislative priorities is protecting and restoring Wisconsin’s environment. I believe that Wisconsin is changing directions regarding how it views conservation issues. I hope that my position as State Lead can help us refocus on strengthening environmental protections so that future generations are able to enjoy clean air and clean water, as well as enjoy outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, swimming, hiking, and biking.”
As a State Lead, Rep. Hebl will assist in advancing environmental issues in the state. He will have a prestigious leadership role in the Caucus by coordinating relevant in-state events and introducing colleagues to NCEL.
Created by and for state legislators, the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators is a nonprofit that organizes over 1,000 environmentally-committed state legislators from all 50 states and both major parties. NCEL provides venues and opportunities for lawmakers to share ideas and collaborate on their environmental priorities.
“I will continue to fiercely fight to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources, and I look forward to working closely with NCEL, the state legislature, and the Evers administration on these vital issues,” Hebl finished.
