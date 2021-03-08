Sun Prairie residents will have a lot to decide when they head to the polls on April 6. And the Sun Prairie Media Center is offering extensive programming to help residents make those decisions.
Thanks largely to candidate forums hosted by Chris Mertes and Don Hooser of the public-affairs program “Talk of the Town,” KSUN viewers will soon have access to programs specifically produced to assist voters in making informed choices during the upcoming spring election.
“Talk of the Town” will soon tape two candidate forums at the Sun Prairie Media Center:
• For Sun Prairie City Council District 2, incumbent Bob Jokisch and challenger Bill Baker will be featured. The Baker/Jokisch forum will be available on demand beginning March 8.
• For Sun Prairie School Board, candidates Alwyn Foster, Becky McCright, and incumbent Bryn Horton will be running for two available seats. The Sun Prairie School Board forum will be available on demand beginning March 15.
On demand programming is available on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app, at sunprairiemediacenter.com, and through the Media Center’s Roku and Apple TV channels.
For times when the forums will be seen on KSUN, check the Cable Access TV schedule in the Sun Prairie Star or online at https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-schedule/.
On Sunday, March 7, SPARC hosted a virtual candidate forum that included the candidates for District 2, the candidates for Sun Prairie School Board, as well as comments from candidates (such as Mayor Paul Esser) who are running unopposed.
The forum was moderated by SPMC director Jeff Robbins and aired live on KSUN and will also be made available on demand. The focus on candidate programming is a source of pride for the Sun Prairie Media Center.
“Our main mission is to provide programming that informs the citizens of Sun Prairie,” said Robbins. “At no time is that mission more significant than when our viewers our facing important decisions at the polls. And we are very lucky to have volunteers, particularly Don Hooser and Chris Mertes, who are willing to produce that programming. We also greatly appreciate all of the candidates who make themselves available to participate.”
