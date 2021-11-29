With the start of December comes additional parking restrictions for a number of streets in Sun Prairie. From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m every day. The list of snow routes within the city along with essential winter parking info can also be found at this website and at the end of this release:
Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
Other winter parking regulations the Sun Prairie Police Department wants to make sure people are aware of include:
Alternate Side Parking -- Alternate Side Parking is in effect on Wyoming Avenue ONLY from Nov. 15 through March 31.
Snow Emergency Parking rules –- When three inches or more of snow falls, the city will declare a snow emergency.
During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.
City residents should check the City of Sun Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com , city social media platforms @sunprairiepd on Twitter and https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/ and the Sun Prairie Star web and social media pages to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends.
The complete list of City of Sun Prairie Snow Routes includes:
• Bird Street, in its entirety within the city limits;
• Blackwolf Trail, north of Stonehaven Drive to its terminus;
• Blankenheim Lane from Chase Boulevard, northerly to Hanley Drive;
• Blue Aster Boulevard from Grand Avenue east to terminus;
• Blue Heron Boulevard in its entirety;
• North Bristol Street, from Windsor Street northerly to the city limits;
• South Bristol Street, from Main Street south to Linnerud Drive;
• Broadway Drive from Wyoming Avenue to Stonehaven Drive;
• Capitol Drive in its entirety;
• Chase Boulevard from Dewey Street east to Blankenheim Lane;
• North City Station Drive in its entirety;
• South City Station Drive in its entirety;
• Clara Street from Columbus Street east to North Musket Ridge;
• Clarmar Drive from West Main Street south to Percheron Trail;
• Columbus Street, from Main Street northeast to the city limits;
• Crystal Lane from Emerald Terrace east to North Walker Way;
• Davison Drive from Highway 19/Windsor Street south to Emerald Terrace;
• Dewey Street from East Main Street north to Chase Boulevard;
• Eddington Drive in its entirety;
• Emerald Terrace from Davison Drive west to Crystal Lane;
• Grove Street, from East Main Street south to the city limits;
• Hanley Drive from Blankenheim east to Woodview Drive;
• Harvard Drive from Major Way east to South Bird Street;
• Hawthorn Drive from Grove Street to South Musket Ridge Drive;
• Innovation Way in its entirety;
• Klubertanz Drive from Summit Avenue east to Columbus Street;
• Linnerud Drive from Market Street west to O’Keeffe Avenue;
• Main Street in its entirety;
• Major Way from Sunfield Street north to Harvard Drive;
• Market Street, from Park Street north to East Main Street;
• North Musket Ridge Drive from Laura Street to East Main Street;
• South Musket Ridge Drive from East Main Street to Sweet Grass Drive;
• O’Keeffe Avenue, from West Main Street to White Oak Drive; and, from Reiner Road west to its terminus;
• Park Street, from Grove Street west to Market Street;
• Pilgrim Trail in its entirety;
• Spring Street from Brooks Drive to Blue Aster Boulevard;
• Highway 19, from the east city limits, westerly to the west city limits;
• Steven Street, from Vandenburg Street to Edgemore Drive;
• Stonehaven Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street; and, from Broadway Drive to Highway C;
• Summit Avenue from Bird Street east to West Klubertanz Drive;
• Sunfield Street from O’Keeffe Avenue east to Major Way;
• Thomas Drive from Blankenheim Lane east to Pilgrim Trail;
• Thompson Road from West Main Street north to its terminus;
• Tower Drive from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street;
• Triumph Drive in its entirety;
• Vandenburg Street from Steven Street east to North Bird Street;
• North Walker Way from Crystal Lane, south to West Main Street;
• North Westmount Drive in its entirety;
• Wilburn Road, from North Bristol Street east to Columbus Street;
• Woodview Drive, from Hanley Drive north to its terminus.