The late Nancy Chase McMahon was recently named a posthumous Friend of Access Award winner by Wisconsin Community Media.
McMahon, who was the first director of Sun Prairie Cable Access, passed away earlier this year. She was a passionate believer in public access media and also had great concerns about media’s influence on young people.
As a board member of the National Telemedia Council, McMahon spearheaded what would become KIDS-4, a unique television station for kids, by kids, where kids create, produce, direct, and operate all equipment needed to mount television productions.
McMahon was the first director of Sun Prairie Cable Access, now known as the Sun Prairie Media Center, one of the most vibrant and active media centers in the state of Wisconsin.
“To all who knew and worked with McMahon, she was a strong, eloquent, and vocal defender and trailblazer in the worlds of media literacy and community media,” remarked Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins in his nomination of McMahon for the award.
“As media is even more prevalent today, McMahon’s vision of a city of media-wise consumers is more relevant today than ever,” Robbins added. “The Media Center still today strives to meet and exceed the high standards that McMahon set.”
“All that we do to this day at the Media Center and with the KIDS-4 program would not be possible without the vision and hard work of Nancy,” Robbins added. “We try every day in some small way to uphold and honor the legacy that she created here in Sun Prairie.”
With the Friend of Access Award, Wisconsin Community Media aims to recognize people in Wisconsin who understand, support, and champion community television.
Nominees include individuals who made one significant impact on the success of a Public Education and Government (PEG) media center or it could be someone who has been involved in community television for many years and has demonstrated a dedication to its mission.
Past winners include two-time winner U.S. Rep. (now Senator) Tammy Baldwin, many state representatives including Sun Prairie’s Gary Hebl, Professor Barry Orton, the Wisconsin League of Municipalities and other WCM members and supporters.
The members of Wisconsin Community Media (WCM) are media centers managed by local governments, school districts, colleges and non-profit organizations for the benefit of local communities. WCM members are independent producers who want their work seen widely throughout the state, and who want to see thriving local media outlets covering local stories.
WCM members have united to collaborate, educate, advocate, and share resources to build strong media centers and create responsive local programming for Wisconsin communities. WCM encourages the creation of local non-profit media production and distribution facilities where “everyday” people can produce programs about subjects that matter to them and to their communities.
WCM was established in 1998 and is a non-profit 501©(6) organization; learn more at https://wisconsincommunitymedia.com/about-wcm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.