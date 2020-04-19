A Sun Prairie company has stepped up to help nurses and doctors on the frontline of the war against COVID-19.
Pro-Active Engineering flipped the switch on its 3D printers to create “ear guards” for healthcare workers to help with the personal protection equipment shortage.
In the last two weeks, the Sun Prairie company has sent more than 1,000 ear guards to 30 hospitals in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, New York and other states.
Employees of the Sun Prairie company rallied behind the idea especially those with family members working in the healthcare industry.
With the okay from company VP Paul Schwanbeck, employees put together a list of hospitals and tagged them on Facebook and the requests poured in. The effort boosted the morale of the company’s employees during this crisis situation, said Andrew West, Pro-Active Engineering marketing specialist.
“We were very excited because we felt we were contributing to solutions in this ongoing problem that is sweeping the world,” West said. “We were actually able to do something to help.”
A 12-year-old Canadian Boy Scout gave the company’s engineers the idea. Quinn Callander used his 3D printer to make “ear gears” for surgical masks that healthcare workers can use to take pressure off their ears, making them more comfortable to wear during long shifts. Callender made the 3D pattern available for free, allowing many companies to assist the medical community in the crisis.
Pro-Active Engineering employees were happy to get feedback from the healthcare workers they helped.
“Nurses posted that it was a huge relief to wear them every day, and they really liked them,” West said. “We have received a lot of thank-yous on Facebook. It’s been really great and positive.”
The electronic design and manufacturing company on Business Park Drive is registered to work on Defense Department projects. West said a lot of the company’s projects are “hush-hush” so employees were especially proud to share the ear guard effort.
He said the company didn’t know there was need until they saw PPE shortages on the news and encourages other companies to see how they can repurpose their machines and staff to help out with the Covid-19 crisis.
“That is when we will have more companies, just like us, helping out across the board,” West said. “Because we are all in this together.”
