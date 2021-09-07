The City of Sun Prairie will host an electronics collection event on Saturday, Sept. 11, when Resource Solutions Corp. will be located in the parking lot at the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, to collect items.
There is a charge for collection of some items. Batteries must be removed prior to the recycling event.
Items accepted free of charge for recycling include: Computer towers, laptops, telephones, cords/wire, projectors, audio equipment, record/tape/CD players, tablets, routers, chargers, cell phones, satellite boxes, gaming systems, Christmas lights and most small electronics.
Items with recycling fees include:
• Microwaves and grills — $15 each.
• Computer monitors / 29-inch and smaller; TV’s; Mini-Fridges; Small Window air conditioning units; or dehumidifiers — $20 each.
• Large appliances or exercise equipment — $25 each.
• Full size refrigerator or freezers — $35 each.
• TV sets 30 inches to 49 inches in size — $40 each.
• TV sets 50 inches or more plus Wood Console or Projection TV’s — $60 each.
For more information, contact Public Works Supervisor Greg Dustin at 608-837-3050 or by email at publicworks@cityofsunprairie.com; or, Public Works Operations Manager Ben John by email at bjohn@cityofsunprairie.com.