Despite a disagreement over the size of a $2.82 million tax increment finance (TIF) district subsidy, the Sun Prairie City Council voted 5-2, with one alder absent, to approve a Tax Increment Grant Agreement between the City of Sun Prairie and Roers Investments to develop Lot 1 in the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District for affordable housing.
A memo to the council from City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said Minnetonka, Minn-based Roers Investments filed a financial assistance application with the Economic Development Department for aid in funding the development of a three-story, 172-unit workforce housing project previously approved by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and Sun Prairie City Council without assistance.
The proposed development is also receiving assistance through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Administration (WHEDA). The 5.3-acre site is located within proposed Tax Increment District (TID) 15 on Lot 1 of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District.
The project has already received the necessary zoning entitlements.
Staff worked with Ehlers to evaluate the need for assistance for the project.
Ehlers reviewed the estimated project valuation of $9.5M and believes that the added valuation of the project will assess at $10.7 million (total valuation of $12.6M). As a result, they have determined that the gap in financing for the project is $2.828 million.
In addition, staff evaluated this LIHTC project against others that have received incentives from the city.
“While this project compares favorably in terms of the amount of TIF incentive being provided per dwelling unit, it is important to note that in many ways, this project is different than others previously funded,” Brown wrote in the memo to the council.
For example, it is on a greenfield site, located within a different elementary school district, provides a different mix of affordable housing units, and construction prices are currently much greater than in previous years, among other factors.
“Overall, the recommended incentive is comparable to other similar incentives that have been provided for workforce housing by the city,” Brown wrote.
Other items of note associated with the Roers proposal include:
• The Roers project would nearly triple the incentivized affordable housing (non-senior restricted) in the city during the past decade — from 91 currently to 263.
• Roers would provide a different mix of units than what was provided in prior projects: 70% units (122) available at 50% AMI, 22% units (37) available at 80% AMI, and 8% units (13) available at 70% AMI.
All other incentivized 91 family units are available at 60% Area Median Income and is generated on a county basis.
The units will be in the Royal Oaks Elementary School attendance area. McHenry and Eleven41 (Gorman) are within the Westside Elementary attendance area.
The incentive provided per dwelling unit is the lowest of all of the other workforce housing developments. The site is within walking distance to existing and future grocery stores, the Westside Community Service Building and other amenities, is well connected to area bike paths, and is located on and existing bus route.
Stocker said he could not support the request because of the dollar amount of assistance requested.
Other alders, including District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, supported the request. “I just really feel this is an opportunity to address a real need in the community,” Jokisch added.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs opposed the request, saying the project was in the wrong part of town.
TIF 15 approved
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved the city’s 15th tax increment finance (TIF) district along West Main Street from Wildwood Street to Walker Way that includes the Roers Development.
TIF 15 is slightly over 87 acres in size and designated as a Mixed-Use District as classified by state statute. Mixed-Use Districts are districts that are anticipated to have a combination of residential, commercial and industrial uses. Significant projects included in the TIF include the Roers apartment development approved as part of the Pumpkin Patch development, and the mixed use plan being proposed by Tellurian and Sunshine Place near the corner of Rickel Road and West Main Street, among others.
TIF 15 expenses are approximately $8.4 million. Project costs include an estimated $5.6 million for development incentives, $1.7 million for public infrastructure, public spaces, and other related costs, $260,000 for district administration and $780,000 for interest on long-term debt and financing expenses.
Proclamation presented
Mayor Paul Esser virtually presented a proclamation recognizing SewaDiwali 2021. SewaDiwali an initiative by the Dharmic communities of USA such as Hindu, Sikhs, Buddhist and Jain and others practicing Indic values to serve people in need through food drives and other endeavors.
“Sewa” is an act of selfless service embedded in Hindu tradition and culture. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights that celebrates the victory of light over darkness. In 2020 while celebrating Diwali, the Hindu American Community collected and donated 293,000 lbs. of food for 199 food pantries, soup kitchens, and food banks around 225 townships in 26 states in the country. Many families reached out through door-to-door, social media, and several community campaigns fostering the importance of selfless volunteering and helping those in need by donating around 2,000 lbs. worth of items to Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
“We give thanks to all the individuals and organizations that are part of the 2021 SewaDiwali Donation drive with recognition appended here to: Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, The Art of Living, AHA Temple, Association of Indians in America, Madison Kannada Koota, Silicon Andhra, TechnoViz, OM World Market, and The Brow Boutique,” Esser read in the proclamation.
The mayor concluded the proclamation by acknowledging the efforts of all supporting organizations of SewaDiwali and thanking them for their donations to Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and CARDS Closet.
UW-EMS agreement OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Emergency Services Chief Brian Goff, alders approved a professional services agreement between the City of Sun Prairie and the University of Wisconsin for the continued provision of clinical oversight for Sun Prairie EMS’ paramedic medical treatment.
Wisconsin Administrative Code DHS 110 requires EMS agencies to establish a relationship with a physician whose responsibility is to provide clinical oversight of the EMS provider’s delivery of medical care.
City hikes reserve “Class B” licenses by one
Alders approved the addition of a “Class B’ reserve liquor license in Sun Prairie based on the increase in the city’s population.
City Clerk Elena Hilby said in a memo to alders that each year, the city calculates the Reserve “Class B” Licenses authorized to be issued by the municipality after Dec.1, 1997, based on the current population of that year. State law allows one additional reserve license for each fraction of 500 population, but the quota is only increased as long as the total number of licenses issued by the city equals the maximum number of licenses authorized.
“Based on our population for the year, our number of reserve licenses has increased by one,” Hilby wrote.