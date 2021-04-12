Forty-seven schools from eight school districts in Dane County were recognized with the Healthy Kids Collaborative Bright Spots award for their innovative initiatives to promote health and well-being for students, staff and families in spite of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019 the Healthy Kids Collaborative of Dane County launched the Healthy Kids Healthy Schools Award program to highlight efforts in Dane County schools.
“We knew that schools were being extra thoughtful this school year to support and promote student and staff wellness. We were blown away by their creativity,” said Shawn Koval, Healthy Kids School Coordinator.
This year, five Gold Award winners received $1,000 to fund innovative initiatives focused on the needs of their school community.
Supporting partnerships with food pantries to combat food insecurity and providing 4th and 5th grade students with ukuleles for virtual music class and stress reduction were among the award-winning programs.
This year’s submissions highlighted the great impact the pandemic has had on basic resources which impact student and staff health and wellness.
Award winners from this 2020-21 school year ranged from elementary to middle and high schools. Each received a gold, silver, or bronze designation.
The Early Learning Resource Center at Token Springs Elementary received $1,000 to fund innovative initiatives focused on the needs of their school community.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Creekside Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Horizon Elementary, Northside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy, Token Springs Elementary and Westside Elementary were all named silver award winners.
Prairie View Middle School and Royal Oaks Elementary received bronze awards.
Besides the Sun Prairie Area School District schools, the list of award-winning Madison area schools (with cash award recipients in italics) includes:
Gold -- Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD): LaFollette High School • Lake View Elementary Community School • Milestone Democratic School • Orchard Ridge Elementary • Sandburg Elementary • Sennett Middle School • West High School • Wright Middle school;
Middleton Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD): Kromery Middle School;
Mount Horeb Area School District (MHASD): Mount Horeb Intermediate;
Verona Area School District (VASD): Sugar Creek Elementary.
Silver -- Deerfield Community School District (DCSD): Deerfield Elementary;
MMSD: Badger Rock Middle School • Cherokee Middle School • Crestwood Elementary • Falk Elementary • Franklin Elementary • Glenn Stephens Elementary • Gompers Elementary • Hawthorne Elementary • Malcolm Shabazz City High School • Marquette Elementary • Mendota Elementary Community School• O’Keeffe Middle School • Toki Middle School;
MCPASD: Pope Farm Elementary;
MHSD: Mount Horeb Early Learning and Primary Care Center; Oregon School District (OSD): Forest Edge Elementary.
Bronze -- DCSD: Windsor Elementary; MMSD: Van Hise Elementary; MCPASD: Elm Lawn Elementary • Sauk Trail Elementary; Meadowview Elementary; • PRIVATE: Lighthouse Christian School • Madison Community Montessori School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.