Sun Prairie-based Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC (Continental Mapping) recently announced it has completed the acquisition of Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc).
The acquisition creates one of the largest, pure play geospatial services and solutions companies in North America with offices in five states and more than 350 employees distributed across 30 states.
Continental Mapping’s acquisition of GISinc provides clients with complementary geospatial capabilities ranging from geospatial data collection, curation and management to the design and implementation of best-in-class enterprise systems.
The acquisition significantly strengthens the firm’s capabilities across national security, mobility, critical infrastructure, environmental management, and facilities management sectors.
GISinc is a provider of GIS-enabled services and solutions for the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, Federal agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, state and local governments, airport authorities, energy, healthcare companies, and numerous commercial entities.
GISinc is an Esri Platinum Business partner and has received the Esri ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty Designation for expertise with Cloud Migrations and Cloud Management Services.
“GISinc has extensive experience with enterprise system design and implementation, cloud migrations, analytics and GIS-enabled business solutions,” Continental Mapping’s CEO, Dave Hart said. “Their capabilities complement our geospatial data curation, validation and dissemination expertise. Together, we provide our clients with end-to-end solutions that directly impact their needs.”
“Over the past 29 years GISinc has built a strong business and I’m proud of the dedication of our staff to solve the difficult geospatial problems that help our client’s make a difference in the world,” GISinc’s President, Dan Levine, said.
“Our clients will continue to directly interface with GISinc staff and as new capabilities emerge, we will proactively offer them to our clients to address their mission and objectives. I am particularly excited about the many opportunities for growth for all of our employees that this acquisition will provide.”
The senior leadership team of Levine, Kevin Stewart, and Lea Renfroe will remain with the company.
Continental Mapping, a Bluestone Investment Partners portfolio business that is located at 100 QBE Way in Sun Prairie, remains on a strong growth trajectory. In October 2020, Continental Mapping acquired Carlsbad, Calif., headquartered TSG Solutions significantly expanding the firm’s presence in the Department of Defense and the commercial utilities sector.
Eric Wolking, Operating Partner at Bluestone added, “The combination of GISinc and Continental Mapping brings two companies together who have deep capabilities in different areas of the geospatial market. Since our initial investment in Continental Mapping in March 2020, we were hopeful to find a firm with expertise delivering enterprise geospatial solutions to pair with Continental Mapping and its unique geospatial data curation skills. GISinc is the perfect match.”
“The City of Sun Prairie is excited to hear of Continental Mapping’s acquisition of GISinc,” remarked City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “We are proud to be home to the headquarters of such a fast growing company that now can offer additional services not only to the local market but across North America.”
Holland & Knight acted as Continental Mapping’s legal adviser and Dixon Hughes Goodman provided quality of earnings services. The Taureau Group and Stevens & Lee provided investment banking and legal services respectively to GISinc. Financing for the transaction was provided by EagleBank and Route2 Capital Partners.
