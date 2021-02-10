On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the top of the bell tower on the historic Sun Prairie City Hall will be restored. The top of the bell tower was destroyed by fire decades ago, but as part of the historic restoration that started after the July 2018 explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, the top of the tower will finally be reinstalled.
“We are excited to be nearing the end of this historic project," remarked David Wilder, "and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Sun Prairie community.”
The top of the bell tower has been constructed off-site by Findorff. On the morning of February 17, Findorff will lift it into place and secure it on top of the existing tower base.
Flavors opens February 12
Leighanne Dockerty, owner of Flavors! Wine Bar, LLC is opening Feb. 12 to bring the flavors of wine together with local arts in a chic, vintage and trendy environment. Flavors offers a wine showcase in a self-serve or flight style and will provide an opportunity for relaxation and conversation among novice and expert wine enthusiasts alike.
Flavors will host an arts and entertainment lineup that includes live acoustic music, paint nights, whimsical drama parties, and local artist works. It will also provide an avenue for relaxation and fun with adult coloring books, paint materials, games, and jewelry, pottery and more.
Upstairs, The Grand Hall offers an amazing location for weddings, celebrations and events and plenty of room for social distancing. With gorgeous views of downtown Sun Prairie, it is the perfect setting with natural daylight and a stunning view of the sunset, 20-foot ceilings, and historical vintage feel. The Grand Hall can host a group of 10 to 125 in an intimate atmosphere complete with bar and appetizer service and additional amenities.
