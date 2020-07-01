While celebrating the nation’s birthday, The Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, and Sun Prairie Police Department urge you to use extreme care, especially when using fireworks as part of your celebration activities. Additionally, please be aware of the laws that govern fireworks in Wisconsin.
And practice safety first. According the CPSC, roughly 250 people visit emergency rooms per day during the 30 day period surrounding the 4th of July because of fireworks related injuries. The majority of these emergency room visits are due to thermal burns to hands and fingers, and the head and face.
Did you know that something as simple as a sparkler can cause a severe burn? It happens all too often, as the average sparkler burns at approximately 2000˚ Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt some metals.
Staying safe while celebrating is easy. Just follow these simple tips for proper handling of fireworks:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them
Don’t forget that fireworks are very scary for your pets. When fireworks are in use, please keep all pets inside your house or in a safe familiar place where they feel secure.
Each year, an increasing number of unintended victims of fireworks use are pets who get scared and run away.
Consideration of others
According to the Marine Corps Community Services fireworks the approaching fireworks season can be triggering for veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
While the MCCS noted that some veterans have put signs in their yards asking for cessation of Fireworks after waking hours, many don’t want to feel they are spoiling the fun of others.
In a 2015 interview by the organization, veteran interviewee Kevin Rhoades said, “It’s not that I don’t want people to have fun. On the Fourth of July I’m going to pop my own fireworks. But when you get woken up at two, three o’clock in the morning, it brings back those memories.”
University of Michigan Health adds to the conversation noting that any sufferers of gun violence, including civilian, can be triggered by these noises.
And while PTSD only affects 7-8% of the population, PTSD is often invisible and comes with severe side effects when triggered including:
• Extreme vigilance and arousal
• Nightmares or insomnia
• Negative changes in mood
• Intrusive thoughts of the trauma
• Avoidance or social isolation
Equipped with this information, residents should be aware and respectful of the needs of residents who may be living with PTSD and limit their fireworks use to normal waking hours.
Fireworks and the law
In Wisconsin the rule of thumb is that “if it goes up, or it goes boom, then it is illegal”. Here is a rundown of the rules, straight from the Wisconsin Department of Justice:
Legal without a permit
State law allows the sale, possession and use, without a permit, of sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture, and novelty devices that spin or move on the ground, according to Wis. Stat. § 167.10(1).
There is no age restriction on sale, possession or use of these devices and the statute does not classify them as fireworks.
Local ordinances may be more restrictive than state statutes and may prohibit any of these items or limit their sale or use. These are the only kinds of “fireworks,” as that word is commonly used, that a person may use or possess without a permit or that may be sold to a person who does not have a permit.
Illegal without a permit
Possessing or using any other fireworks, including, for example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars, in Wisconsin without a valid permit is illegal. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(3).
A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. The sale of these restricted fireworks to a resident of this state without a valid permit is also illegal. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(2)
And finally, failure to follow the fireworks law can land you in hot water: Individuals who possess or use fireworks without a valid permit, or who sell fireworks to a person who does not have a valid permit, are subject to a forfeiture of up to $1,000 per violation. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(9)(b).
Each firework illegally possessed, used or sold may be a separate violation.
A parent or guardian who allows a minor to possess or use fireworks (not including those for which no permits are required) is subject to a forfeiture of up to $1,000 per violation. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(9)©.
A city, village or town may obtain an injunction prohibiting a person from violating Wis. Stat. § 167.10(8)(a). Violations of such an injunction are criminal misdemeanors, subject to up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(9)(a).
City of Sun Prairie has adopted the above state statutes as it relates to the use and possession of fireworks:
• 8.16.020(a) – Use of fireworks restricted (keep, use, discharge, sell or offer to sell);
• 8.16.020© – Adults allowing a juvenile to possess or ignite fireworks prohibited; and
• 8.32.010 – Loud and unnecessary noise prohibited.
