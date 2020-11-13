With no feedback at Tuesday’s virtual public hearing, Sun Prairie alders are moving forward on a 2021 city budget that will increase taxes, fund current services, and hold the line on new initiatives, in a pandemic-punched economy.
The proposed city budget would boost taxes 1.59 percent, that’s $33 on an average home ($299,400), or $2 more than what was proposed in the mayor’s budget.
The Nov. 10 city budget hearing meeting was over in a minute with no residents submitting comments or attending on Zoom.
The city council is set to adopt the 2021 city budget at its Nov. 17 meeting.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, concerned over the no-input public hearing, urged residents to come forward before the budget is finalized. The city is holding meetings virtually, following public health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I want people to know that they have another week to reach us to have their voices heard,” Jacobs said.
The mayor’s proposed budget, introduced last month, calls for a 1.5 percent tax increase, ($31 on the average home). Previous city budgets increased taxes 2-3 percent, but this year elected officials acknowledged the economic pain the pandemic has had on some city taxpayers. Alders approved new initiatives this week, tweaking the mayor’s budget, and adding $24,000 to give full-time firefighters a raise to keep their wages in line with other fire departments.
Funding ($37,500) for the library’s digital Hoopla service and the Dream Bus Bookmobile was also added. Alders approved putting the proposed firefighter pay raise on the tax levy. The library initiatives will come out of the library’s $320,000 fund balance, if adopted in the final budget.
So far, alders haven’t taken anything out of the mayor’s budget which adds another police officer, two police vehicles, emergency vehicle IT equipment, and a buyer/sustainability coordinator, among other items.
A cost-of-living increase for non-union city employees is the only cut under the proposed 2021 city budget. Annual step wage increases for city employees remain in the budget.
Sun Prairie EMS employees will get wage increases as part of the union contract. Oppenheimer said contract negotiations are ongoing with police but a raise is expected. Election workers will also see a bump in pay under the proposed 2021 city budget.
Alders also approved an amendment for $523,305 in Wetmore Park Splash Pad funding with $250,000 coming from an anonymous donor and the rest from fund balance. Original project costs have doubled to $1 million as the city adds more amenities and site improvements.
Many “asks” from city department heads in the 2021 city budget have gone unfunded so far, including an additional ambulance and another police officer. During budget discussions, EMS, police and fire chiefs all presented five-year plans that projected the need for more staff, equipment and new facilities as the city’s population continues to grow.
City department heads made their case for new initiatives, knowing that they were not expected to be funded in the 2021 city budget.
The proposed budget continues funding for Sun Prairie Community Schools, Neighborhood Navigators and other non-profits organizations that are seeing higher demand from residents needing help during COVID-19. Sunshine Place and the Colonial Club are also asking for additional funds.
The city is leveraging the impact state aid cuts may have on the 2021 budget by holding eight city staff positions vacant.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the city expects a 5 percent cut in state shared revenue, which won’t be known until the state looks at a budget repair bill this spring and the biennial budget is passed in July.
Oppenheimer said the city was in a “good position” this year because it froze spending at the pandemic and didn’t fill open positions.
The proposed 2021 city budget meets expenditure restraint limits, qualifying the city for a $500,000 grant payment in 2022.
Alders have navigated through the 2021 budget under COVID-19 restrictions, holding meetings virtually with little or no feedback from Sun Prairie residents who usually come to city hall to hear how the city is going to spend their tax dollars. Only a handful of people have submitted comments on the budget over the last couple of weeks on Survey Monkey.
The virtual hearing was held the same night that Gov. Tony Evers spoke virtually to Wisconsin residents advising them to stay home as the state continues to have record-high coronavirus cases, leaving uncertainly on how the health of Wisconsinites, and the state’s economy, will fare in the coming months.
Find the full 2021 City of Sun Prairie budget at www.cityofsunprairie.com or watch city budget discussions archived on KSUN, sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun or download the KSUN app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.