The Sun Prairie High School Class of 2021 is scheduled to graduate on Friday, June 11 in the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field as a single class, but with a limit of two tickets per graduate.
The decision was announced in an email sent to parents after school on Friday, May 7 by Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby.
In the event of storms or heavy rain, there will be a makeup date of Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. A decision about canceling the event on Friday will be made by Friday morning and shared via email, phone, and social media.
“As we know, the past 15 months have been some of the most challenging for everyone,” Nerby wrote in the email. “This year’s seniors are hit especially hard and we want to make sure that we are providing them with the best possible experience for graduation. As you can imagine, an event with 630 students and thousands of guests is no small undertaking and our team has been busy working out all the details. Your support, patience, and understanding is greatly appreciated.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and under the Public Health of Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) orders, the ceremony will look a bit different, according to Nerby:
• Due to the need for social distancing and the need to follow the PHMDC and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, “we need to maintain six feet of distance for those in the stands.” As a result, students will receive two tickets for graduation.
Sun Prairie High School will host a Graduation Ticket Pick-Up on Wednesday, May 26 from 12-5 p.m. Tickets will be distributed directly to each graduate (and only the graduate) at the pick-up time. Each student’s set of tickets will be labeled with his/her/their name. Lost tickets can’t be replaced, Nerby added.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum Cable and channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable) and ksun.tv for other family and friends to watch in the comfort of their homes.
No admission to the graduation ceremony will be permitted without a ticket. “We also encourage our families to drive together with their student because of limited parking,” Nearby added.
Students should enter the back of Cardinal Heights by no later than 4:30 p.m. to arrive in their assigned staging rooms.
The stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. to allow guests to enter. Guests not in the same family must maintain six feet of distance between each other.
Masks are required for all graduation attendees, including students.
“I understand the idea of only two tickets for families is not ideal,” Nerby said. “In fact, it can be a concern for many families.
The only alternative, Nerby said, was to divide the class and hold separate ceremonies.
“As this event is designed to celebrate the students, we felt it important to have the class graduate together, as one class of 2021,” Nerby added. “I ask that you understand the difficult decisions that had to be made and you join us in celebrating together.
“Students have worked hard to achieve this goal of graduation from high school,” Nerby said.
Only seniors who have completed all necessary graduation requirements are allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony.
“It is our intention to honor the achievement of our graduates with a dignified ceremony,” Nerby wrote. “Although certainly a joyous occasion, commencement is not the appropriate time for noise makers, beach balls, silly string, or other distractions. Our seniors are the stars of the show. It is important that nothing detracts from each student’s moment on stage or from the family’s ability to enjoy that moment. We thank you in advance for supporting a dignified ceremony for everyone.”
Because of that expectation, Nerby pointed out in the email that participation in the graduation ceremony is a privilege. “All seniors,” he added, “must exhibit appropriate behavior in school and at all school events leading up to graduation.”
Find a Frequently Asked Questions Graduation Document with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.