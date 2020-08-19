A teen suspect charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott reportedly admitted to the crime while at a shooting range two days later.
Andre P. Brown, 16, of Madison and Perion R. Carreon, 19, of Madison are charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The Sun Prairie student was shot in the head on Aug. 11 while she was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on East Washington Avenue in Madison around 11:45 a.m.
Scott’s family took the teen off life support on Aug. 13. Scott, a Sun Prairie Horizon Elementary School student, was set to start sixth grade at Prairie View Middle School this fall.
Carreon told detectives he with driving a Kia Optima on Aug. 11 with “Lil’ Dre”, later identified as Brown, and another passenger, and was told to get “on that car” (the Tahoe) before the shooting occurred.
Carreon told detectives that Brown and the other passenger, he did not name, fired the shots, the criminal complaint states. Carreon said he was told to turn so Brown could shoot at the Tahoe again, and more shots were fired. Carreon told detectives that they all had guns out.
The driver of the Tahoe told police he was driving on East Washington Avenue just before the Highway 30 overpass when he heard glass break and realized someone was shooting at him.
He said that Scott, his girlfriend’s daughter, was shot in the passenger seat and he tried to help her while he was driving and calling 911. The Tahoe driver told police that four more gunshots were fired from the passenger side of the other vehicle. The Tahoe driver described the vehicle as a black Lexus sedan, but it was later determined to be a Kia Optima, the criminal complaint states.
The criminal complaint does not mention a reason for the shooting. Madison police said last week that the driver of the Tahoe was the target.
Brown reportedly was at a shooting range two days after the incident and told another person there that “what we did on East Washington already made the news” and admitted shooting someone on East Washington Avenue, according to an unnamed witness in the criminal complaint.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from a north Madison apartment building that showed a man, police identified as Brown, getting into the front passenger seat of a Kia Optima earlier Thursday morning.
Video obtained by police shows Carreon exiting and re-entering the driver’s seat of Kia Optima at a gas station on Rimrock Road shortly before the shooting.
Madison Metro bus video and audio showed a Kia Optima stopping briefly near the end of Lexington Avenue and seven to eight shots fired on Aug. 11 around 11:45 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Another state traffic camera showed a Kia Optima pulling up near the rear passenger side of the Tahoe before exiting onto Highway 30.
On Tuesday, Brown and Carreon were charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Carreon is also charged with felony bail jumping for previous misdemeanor convictions of disorderly conduct and traffic violations. Carreon was charged with first-degree reckless endangering safety and vehicle operator flee/eluding an officer in a separate incident.
Bail was set for $2.1 million for Carreon and $1.5 million for Brown at an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 18 via YouTube live streaming. Hearings are being held virtually under COVID-19 restrictions.
